6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (December 5-7)

Our list of the best new movies and TV shows to watch during the first weekend of December is already packed with Christmas spirit, although there is still something for everyone. From Michelle Pfeiffer's Prime Video holiday comedy to George Clooney's new Netflix movie, these are the titles that should be on your radar right now.

With new upcoming movies and the best shows continually arriving on our screens, it can be difficult to choose what to watch next. That's where we come in. We've put together a guide with six great new movies and TV shows now available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, which are arguably the best streaming services out there. There are new titles, but also a lot of nostalgic content, as some streamers have recently added beloved classics ahead of the Christmas season.

Below, we help you find your next watch on streaming. See what's new now, but don't forget to catch up with some of the year's best titles, including Andor season 2, Netflix's Adolescence, and KPop Demon Hunters.

New TV shows

The Last Frontier season finale episode (Apple TV Plus)

The Last Frontier — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Whether you've been following the show every week or you still have to catch up, here's your reminder that The Last Frontier is wrapping up its first season this week! A suspenseful, action-packed and '90s-inspired thriller, the Apple TV Plus show is something like Con Air meets The Fugitive, according to co-creator Jon Bokenkamp, so you know it's going to be a lot of fun.

Starring Jason Clarke alongside Dominic Cooper and Haley Bennett, the story follows retired U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick as he deals with a huge threat to his remote hometown in the frozen Alaska. After a federal transport of convicts crashes two miles south of the location, Remnick has to track down dozens of violent inmates before they wreak havoc on the area.

The Last Frontier is available on Apple TV Plus from December 5 For more, see our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

New movies

Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Jay Kelly | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Marriage Story director and Barbie co-writer Noah Baumbach is back on Netflix with a new dramedy, Jay Kelly, which is completely faithful to his filmmaking style and boasts a star-studded cast including George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Cudrup, Riley Keough, Jim Broadbent, Patrick Wilson, Greta Gerwig, and more.

Clooney delivers an incredible leading performance as Jay Kelly, a famous movie actor who embarks on "an unexpectedly profound journey through Europe" alongside his manager Ron (Sandler). "Along the way, both men are forced to confront the choices they've made, the relationships with their loved ones, and the legacies they'll leave behind," reads the logline.

Jay Kelly is available to stream on Netflix from Dec 5. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Oh. What. Fun. (Prime Video)

Oh. What. Fun. - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

It's the season for Christmas movies, and Prime Video is delivering must-see titles already. Starring Hollywood icon Michelle Pfeiffer, Oh. What. Fun. is the perfect feel-good watch for this weekend if you're already feeling the Christmas spirit entering your home – and it might teach us a lesson or two about not taking people's efforts for granted. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film follows Claire Clauster (Pfeiffer), who always keeps her family together every holiday season with her incredible cooking skills, thoughtful gifts and meticulous preparation. However, this year, she's had it.

"As her grown kids and distracted husband get swept up in their own seasonal dramas, they make one crucial mistake: they forget their mom," reads the official logline. "By the time they realize she's missing, Claire's already set off on a festive adventure of her own – one that doesn't involve cooking, cleaning, or coordinating anyone else's chaos. As her family scrambles to find her and salvage their Christmas, Claire rediscovers what the holidays mean when you're finally free to put yourself first," reads the logline.

Oh. What. Fun is available on Amazon Prime from December 3. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

Zootopia (Disney Plus)

Zootopia Official US Trailer #2 - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

As Zootopia 2 breaks box office records (heading straight for the billion dollar mark after only one weekend) and gets glowing reviews, you might want to take a look at where everything started. Released almost a decade ago, Zootopia is one of Disney's best films of the last twenty years, a hilarious and deeply entertaining animal adventure with an inclusive message at its heart and some truly memorable characters.

It all starts when Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) leaves her small town and moves to the big city of Zootopia to become the first rabbit to join the police force. Although smaller than her peers, Judy uses her endless enthusiasm and idealism to face the tough work ahead. When a mysterious case arrives at the police station, Judy jumps (literally) at the opportunity to prove herself, accepting the help of a fox, Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman), who likes to occasionally bend the law.

Zootopia is available to watch on Disney Plus. For more, see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

Home Alone franchise (Hulu)

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Hulu just added the entire Home Alone franchise – which includes Home Alone, Home Alone 2, Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, and Home Sweet Home Alone – to its library, and we can't think of a better way to spend the coming weeks ahead of Christmas day. Home Alone is one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, spawning a franchise over several decades.

The first movie, first released in 1990, follows 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) as he is accidentally left at home during the Christmas break while his family travel to Paris. By the time they realize he's not there, it's too late. Kevin is all too happy to stay home, but a couple of burglars (played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) planning to rob the McCallister residence threaten to disturb his peace, forcing him to protect his home by ALL means necessary.

Home Alone, Home Alone 2, Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, and Home Sweet Home Alone and more are available to watch on Hulu from December 1. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Shin Godzilla (HBO Max)

SHIN GODZILLA (シン・ゴジラ) - Official Japanese Trailer [HQ] - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

Before the critically-acclaimed Godzilla Minus One, another modern Godzilla movie made fans extremely happy. Released in 2016, Shin Godzilla is now available on HBO Max, and it's a must-see watch for Godzilla fans thanks to its combination of stunning visual effects, political satire, and terrifying action.

"Something has surfaced in Tokyo Bay," starts the official synopsis of the film. "As the Prime Minister of Japan pleads with the public to remain calm, a horrific creature of tremendous size makes landfall in the city, leaving death and destruction in its wake. Then it evolves. The government assembles a motley task force to combat the monster when an envoy from the US Department of State delivers a folder of classified documents. On its cover is written: GODZILLA."

Shin Godzilla is available to watch on HBO Max from December 1. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

