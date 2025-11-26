9 years after the first movie made $1 billion, Zootopia 2 debuts to near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Zootopia 2 (or Zootropolis 2, depending on where you are in the world) is a hit with the critics.

Disney's new animated sequel, which comes nine years after the first movie, has debuted to a near-perfect score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 77 reviews (although it has yet to beat the original film's impressive 98%).

The Independent writes that Zootopia 2 is "a sequel that not only justifies itself, but arguably improves on its predecessor. Really, it’s the same film but better, while The Hollywood Reporter thinks it's "more than worth the lengthy wait, knocking it out of the park with its dazzling visuals, sophisticated humor and doses of genuine emotion."

"It’s got the kind of heart that has too long seemed to be missing from other Disney animated offerings," reads IndieWire's review. "There’s a weight to the messaging of the film. There’s real care behind the bond between Nick and Judy."

It's not all positivity, though. According to the Guardian, "it’s the kind of movie you put on an iPad to keep the children quiet on a long plane or train journey; nothing wrong with that of course, but the heart and soul are lacking."

