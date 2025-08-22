The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff says playing Bo-Katan "broke" her: "I never identified with her. I didn't know how to find her"

The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff has spoken candidly about her struggles bringing her character Bo-Katan Kryze to life.

Sackhoff voiced Bo-Katan in the animated shows The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, then made the jump to live-action in The Mandalorian season 2, taking on a prominent role in The Mandalorian season 3.

"I lost all of my confidence after Mandalorian," she shared of her decision to get an acting coach at this stage of her career on her The Sackhoff Show YouTube series, in conversation with Tahmoh Penikett. "All of it… My style of acting has always just been, 'Your first instinct is the right instinct. Do that. Play the reality of the situation.' And I've never really played a character. Do you know what I mean? Like, I've always played two steps removed from myself, in a sense. It always felt grounded in some part of my belly of who I was.

"Bo-Katan is nowhere near who I am as a human being. Her life, what she wants, I didn’t understand her," she continued. "As much as I understood her, I never felt her in my stomach. I never identified with her. I didn’t know how to find her… And it broke me. It just broke me, where I started doubting everything about myself. I'm not a strong auditioner on tape, and I was having to put myself on tape. I wasn't booking anything. And for three years, I basically didn't work. And it just destroyed my confidence."

While Mando and Baby Yoda are returning in next year's The Mandalorian & Grogu, there's no word just yet on when – or if – we might see Sackhoff's Bo-Katan again. If she did turn up in live-action another time, though, Ahsoka season 2 seems the likeliest place. We'll just have to wait and see.

