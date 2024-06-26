The verdict is in: The Acolyte episode 5 has some of the best lightsaber duels in Star Wars history

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Acolyte episode 5. Make sure you’ve seen it before reading any further!

Star Wars doesn’t get much more action-packed than the latest episode of The Acolyte. Despite its sparse runtime of just 30 minutes, the new outing is full of lightsaber battles – and fans have already been calling them some of the best ever in the franchise.

The action kicks off right where we left off in episode 4 as the mysterious Sith lord (lovingly nicknamed Darth Teeth) attacks the Jedi. Over the next few minutes, he dispatches several fighters, before going on to battle Master Sol, and kills two major characters before the episode is through.

You barely have time to catch your breath, and there are some particularly epic moments that have already been compared to some of the most legendary battles in Star Wars.

Sharing a montage of some of the moments, one viewer tweeted: "I’m a lifelong Lightsaber choreography nerd. When Dafne Keen said #TheAcolyte was trying to top ‘Duel Of The Fates’, I’ll admit, I was skeptical. But not only did they succeed, but the choreography in ‘Night’ is without a doubt some of the best ever put to screen. I’m in awe."

They’re not alone, either. Another tweeted: "The choreography blew my mind. It had the pace of the prequel trilogy." There’s been one moment too that fans have been going crazy over: when Qimir kills two Jedis in one move with his lightsaber. "The Force pull into the double kill was one of the sickest moves I've seen in Star Wars, possibly ever," commented a fan on Reddit. Meanwhile, another called it "a Sith Kebab". Check out some more reactions below.

With its 5th episode, I genuinely think that #TheAcolyte delivered the best lightsaber fight choreography since Revenge of the Sith. Absolutely riveting. Full of incredibly creative moves, unique fighting styles that reflect character personalities & some truly shocking deaths. pic.twitter.com/yDLQHxqN0cJune 26, 2024

#TheAcolyte episode 5 is the best lightsaber fighting we’ve seen since Revenge of the Sith. Genuinely badass fight choreography, anyone saying otherwise is lying or just blinded by hate. Fight coordinators need to work on live action KOTOR. Reveal was obvious, but still chilling! pic.twitter.com/uwZT5INnZBJune 26, 2024

him doing a double impaling was INSANE #theacolyte pic.twitter.com/AmDYEivsilJune 26, 2024

The Acolyte airs on Disney Plus on Tuesdays in the US and Wednesdays in the UK. For more on the Star Wars show, check out our guides to: