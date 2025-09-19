New Star Wars TV show name drops an iconic Legends character who has never been introduced to canon

Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past has arrived on Disney Plus – and it's brought with it a major name drop from an iconic Legends character.

In episode 2, Yesi calls on some characters for help: "Watto? Hux? Mara?" If you're confused why Yesi would be calling Watto and Hux for help, that's because in this universe, everything is all mixed up.

But, most intriguing of all is the name Mara. Most likely, this refers to Mara Jade, one of the most famous of the Legends characters (Legends is the name given to the old Star Wars Expanded Universe, which became non-canon when Disney bought Lucasfilm).

Mara Jade started out as an Imperial, but eventually switched sides – and even married Luke Skywalker and had a son with him named Ben.

Naturally, it would be quite difficult to introduce Mara to canon, considering there's no reference to her in the sequel trilogy, and Luke holds firm to the anti-attachment teachings of the Jedi in The Book of Boba Fett with Grogu. But, she could show up some day with a different storyline.

Sadly, she doesn't make an actual appearance in Pieces of the Past, either, though the show does unite the Skywalker family for the first time. "This may be the only opportunity to ever see the Skywalker family unit, to get all four of them interacting with each other," writer and executive producer Benji Samit said of bringing together Anakin, Luke, Padmé, and Leia. "It felt like something that maybe we could be the only ones to show that to the fans and to ourselves."

You can stream Pieces of the Past on Disney Plus now. Keep up to date with everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.