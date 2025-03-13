Star Wars confirms Watto isn’t dead after all in new comic, and fans are celebrating his miraculous survival

News
By published

Star Wars fans can't handle the rollercoaster of emotions from Darth Vader's former owner dancing with death

Watto in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

You can’t keep a good Toydarian down. It's been confirmed that Watto, a junker on Tattooine and Anakin and Schi's owner in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, isn’t dead after a comics preview seemed to confirm his demise.

Back in January, a preview of Legacy of Vader #2 had the Sith Lord returning to Tattooine to take out Watto. The events are noted by Kylo Ren, who travels to the planet to learn more about his maternal grandfather.

There was much commiseration over the flying, amphibian-like huckster. Turns it was all for naught, because in the full issue, out now, it’s revealed these were just ruminations from Kylo and not genuine findings.

Phew, Watto lives another day. The internet has responded in jubilance, ecstatic to see another weirdo from George Lucas and a galaxy far, far away escape Vader’s reach.

"I am aware that Watto is apparently still alive, but I'm still processing his death and need some time. Thank you," says one X/Twitter user. "He tried but Watto was too powerful for him," another adds.

The memes have been strong.

There have been other allusions to Vader taking out his former owner in the expanded universe, but they've been vaguer, not naming Watto. This is the first time we got an explicit execution. The next time someone decides to include the junk dealer, they might need to really pull the trigger.

While everyone commiserates and jokes, it's worth remembering this guy's a human trafficker and slaver, and if and when he’s eventually killed, it's not a death to mourn. He's escaped Sith clutches, for now.

Andor season 2 is our next jaunt to a long, long time ago. You can check out our rundown of all the new Star Wars movies and TV shows for what else the franchise has to offer.

See more Movies News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Watto in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
A Star Wars comic killed off a minor prequels character and the internet is in mourning
Jod Na Nawood holding a lightsaber
A Jedi was cut from the Star Wars Skeleton Crew finale – was she Jod’s former master?
Andor
Star Wars fans are debating the saga's darkest moment, and it's reminding us how messed up the galaxy actually is
Neel in Skeleton Crew
Skeleton Crew ending explained: the truth about the Supervisor, Jod's Jedi abilities, and more
ahsoka
What is Thrawn cooking? Star Wars fans are debating the Ahsoka villain's plans
Jude Law in Skeleton Crew
Jude Law's Skeleton Crew character alias features an Easter egg that goes all the way back to a forgotten 1977 Star Wars comic
Latest in Star Wars Movies
Watto in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars confirms Watto isn’t dead after all in new comic, and fans are celebrating his miraculous survival
The Rise of Skywalker
Despite those retirement reports, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is "very involved" in the Rey Star Wars movie, according to Daisy Ridley
Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
After 26 years, a secret Star Wars reference to George Lucas has been uncovered: "We got a new Phantom Menace Easter Egg before GTA 6"
Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace
"Wise mentor" or "awful Jedi"? Star Wars fans are debating if Qui-Gon Jinn is to blame for Anakin's turn to the dark side
Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Longlegs director pitches horrifying Star Wars movie with Darth Vader, and we want it to happen
Werner Herzog in The Mandalorian
Star Wars fans are sharing their favorite unbelievable canon cameos – and some of them are seriously deep-cut
Latest in News
Watto in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Star Wars confirms Watto isn’t dead after all in new comic, and fans are celebrating his miraculous survival
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible proves how comic accurate episode 7 is with a mind-blowing side by side comparison
Kevin Conroy
Devil May Cry TV show creator calls Kevin Conroy's posthumous role in the Netflix series an "amazingly nuanced performance" and confirms "no AI" was used
Screenshot from Spectre Divide, showing a character in a purple jumpsuit and full face mask aiming their gun.
Despite more than $60 million in investments, Shroud-backed FPS Spectre Divide and its dev are shutting down after the first season failed "to cover day-to-day costs"
best zombie games
The Last of Us "became the brand name for quality and storytelling within games" says Joel actor Troy Baker: "It became like the fridge"
Overwatch 2
My hopes for an Overwatch anime or Diablo horror movie are going strong as Blizzard president points out "we are Blizzard Entertainment, and not simply Blizzard Games"
More about star wars movies
The Rise of Skywalker

Despite those retirement reports, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is "very involved" in the Rey Star Wars movie, according to Daisy Ridley

Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

After 26 years, a secret Star Wars reference to George Lucas has been uncovered: "We got a new Phantom Menace Easter Egg before GTA 6"
Baseus 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock with OLED model sitting in cradle next to Asus controller and Samsung TV with game menu in backdrop.

I've tested over 20 different docking stations since the Steam Deck landed, but there's one I always go back to
See more latest
Most Popular
best zombie games
The Last of Us "became the brand name for quality and storytelling within games" says Joel actor Troy Baker: "It became like the fridge"
Invincible season 3 ending
Invincible proves how comic accurate episode 7 is with a mind-blowing side by side comparison
Screenshot from Spectre Divide, showing a character in a purple jumpsuit and full face mask aiming their gun.
Despite more than $60 million in investments, Shroud-backed FPS Spectre Divide and its dev are shutting down after the first season failed "to cover day-to-day costs"
Kevin Conroy
Devil May Cry TV show creator calls Kevin Conroy's posthumous role in the Netflix series an "amazingly nuanced performance" and confirms "no AI" was used
Overwatch 2
My hopes for an Overwatch anime or Diablo horror movie are going strong as Blizzard president points out "we are Blizzard Entertainment, and not simply Blizzard Games"
The New Thunderbolts leaping into action
Marvel's New Thunderbolts* comic steals the MCU's asterisk, and the reason why is just as big of a mystery
Pokemon Go players brace for the worst as Niantic is sold off for $3.5 billion: "This game is entering its death knell"
Stamp PSP
A 16-year-old pitch for a newly discovered first-party PSP game has me mourning the death of PlayStation's Japan Studio all over again
Claymore
Over 20 years later, live-action adaptation of beloved Claymore manga and anime in development by Heroes star
Astarion from Baldur&#039;s Gate 3
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor Neil Newbon says he "got rid of" agents who deliberately kept him away from video game gigs: "They just didn't want me to do it"