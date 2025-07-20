From Andor's Luthen Rael to Jedi Survivor's Cal Kestis, Star Wars fans are discussing their favorite characters of the Disney era

The Star Wars universe has certainly expanded over the last decade since its return, and with it have come dozens of characters that have swiftly gained as much popularity as the original heroes and villains. Over on Reddit, fans got nostalgic (which, let's face it, is what Star Wars is built on) about which of the newest characters have become favorites good enough to hold their own alongside the likes of Luke, Leia, and the rest.

One fan was quick to bring up a collection of Andor picks as well as characters from the Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi Survivor, saying, "Luthen Rael (and honestly a lot of the other Andor characters are up there as well). And I also find Merrin and Cal very interesting because you don't always see a Nightsister and a Jedi teaming up."

Another bent the rules slightly, saying, "Can I say Saw Gerrera? I know he did appear in one arc of Clone Wars pre-Disney. But he’s so comprehensively fleshed out in all the new canon stuff I pretty much just think of him as an original character."

Some Ahsoka picks were also thrown in with one fan saying, "Baylan Skoll was an amazing new character. Ray Stevenson really nailed that role. RIP Ray," referring to the late Ray Stevenson who sadly passed away after winning audiences over in the first season of Ahsoka, and is now set to be replaced by Game of Thrones star, Rory McCann.

Of course, there are plenty more avenues for new characters to appear within this list, with the likes of Ryan Gosling joining the Star Wars universe in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as well as The Mandalorian & Grogu getting their own film releasing next year as well. For the full breakdown on what battles are coming our way in the Star Wars universe, check out our detailed list here.