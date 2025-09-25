Star Wars fans are discussing the sequel trilogy's "biggest flaw" – and it involves Han, Luke, and Leia

Star Wars fans are discussing what the sequel's trilogy biggest flaw is – and whether it involves Luke, Leia, and Han.

"The Sequel Trilogy's biggest flaw IMO is not having Luke, Han and Leia in a single scene," one fan wrote on Reddit.

Of course, the sequel trilogy saw all three members of the original main trio eventually killed off: Han Solo in The Force Awakens, Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, and Leia Organa in The Rise of Skywalker. Although Han and Leia were once romantically involved, they've broken up by the time of the sequels' events, and Luke is living in isolation.

"I will never understand why JJ [Abrams] didn't set up his story for even just one scene with them," agreed another

"Luke finds out Han is dead, killed by his son and Luke’s former student but at least we get to see how Luke reacts, NOPE JUMP CUT," said another.

"Not having them together, yes. But also making them all have miserable lives and then killing them all off too," someone else pointed out. "I will always believe The Last Jedi would have been much better received if Luke hadn't died at the end. People waited 30 years to see Luke Skywalker as a full Jedi Master, and they never delivered that."

However, not everyone agrees. "I never understood this obsession with what is essentially cheap fan service," replied someone else. "I'm a fan of the sequels and have plenty of criticisms of them. But I think how they handled the OT characters was one of the best things they managed to do, especially considering Carrie's passing."

"I think the biggest flaw was not having a multi movie plan for the sequel trilogy," quipped another user.

Next up from the galaxy far, far away is The Mandalorian & Grogu, which arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026. While we wait, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.