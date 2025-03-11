Despite those retirement reports, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is "very involved" in the Rey Star Wars movie, according to Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley has given another update on the Rey movie

The Rise of Skywalker
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Daisy Ridley has shared another update on her Rey Star Wars movie, and, despite all those retirement reports, it sounds like Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is still very hands-on.

"I believe that she's very involved," Ridley told The Direct. "I think there was reporting that was not true. So yeah, very [involved]."

Kennedy herself has debunked rumors of her imminent retirement. "The truth is, and I want to just say loud and clear, I am not retiring. I will never retire from movies. I will die making movies. That is the first thing that’s important to say. I am not retiring," she said.

"What's happening at Lucasfilm is I have been talking for quite some time with both Bob and Alan about what eventual succession might look like," she continued. "We have an amazing bench of people here, and we have every intention of making an announcement months or a year down the road," she explained. "We are in lockstep as to what that's going to be, and I am continuing. I'm producing the Mandalorian movie right now, and I'm also producing Shawn Levy's movie, which is after that."

As for the Rey movie, it recently gained a new writer following Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's departure – George Nolfi will now pen the script, while Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is still on board to direct. There's no release date just yet.

Next up for Star Wars is Andor season 2, which arrives this April 23. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

