Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney's new boxing biopic with decent Rotten Tomatoes score bombs at box office, debuting to $1.3 million

After completely transforming to play professional boxer Christy Martin, Sydney Sweeney's new sports biopic has failed to live up to expectations, marking one of the worst worldwide box office openings in history.

The new movie, titled Christy, hit screens on November 7 and earned just $1.3 million worldwide over its opening weekend. The movie released in 2,011 theaters, meaning the movie averaged just $649 per theater.

This puts Christy amongst the 15 movies with the worst openings on over 2,000 screens, as per Box Office Mojo. The 2012 flick The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure sits at number one, but many other films in the list were either released during the pandemic or re-releases. Christy has yet to release its official production budget, but World of Reel pegs it at around $30–40 million, meaning the film has little chance of earning its budget back.

This stands in complete contrast to Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands, which was released on the same day and managed to earn $80 million worldwide. However, despite Christy's lackluster theatre presence, the movie actually stands at a respectable 67% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics praising Sweeney's performance.

Directed by David Michôd, the film explores the real story behind pro boxer and winner of the WBC female super welterweight title in 2009, Christy Martin. The movie follows small-town West Virginia girl Christy, who, through grit, raw determination, and the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, shot to stardom.

The official synopsis reads, "But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it—confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life."

Christy also stars Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, and Katy O'Brian.

Christy is out in cinemas now.