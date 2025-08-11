In a summer filled with box office surprises, here's another: F1 becomes Brad Pitt's highest-grossing film as a lead

This year has been one of the most unpredictable yet at the box office. Ne Zha 2 still remains the highest-grossing movie of 2025, several Marvel movies have failed to soar at the box office and, now, F1 races past a Brad Pitt box office milestone that we're surprised hasn't been broken before.

F1, which stars Pitt as over-the-hill F1 driver Sonny Hayes alongside up-and-coming APXGP teammate Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), has taken $552 million at the worldwide box office. That is now Pitt's highest-grossing movie as a lead (and discounting the likes of his blink-and-you'll-literally-miss-it cameo as The Vanisher in Deadpool 2).

For reference, F1 comes in ahead of World War Z ($540 million), Troy (just shy of $500 million), Mr. and Mrs. Smith ($487 million). If we adjust for inflation, 2001's Ocean's Eleven ($450 million) might rank as Pitt's most successful movie, however.

Despite Brad Pitt being an undoubted A-lister, his reluctance to step into superhero media and IP franchises – that aforementioned Deadpool 2 cameo aside – means he has never come close to a billion-dollar taking at the box office.

Still, there's plenty of fuel left in the tank. Next up for Pitt is Netflix's The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a 1970s-set follow-up to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Pitt reprising his role as Tinseltown's hard-hitting stunt double. Quentin Tarantino will pen the script, with David Fincher on directing duties.

