An animated movie you've probably never heard of is on track to break the two billion mark at the box office

Ne Zha 2, the sequel to the Chinese animated comedy Ne Zha, is on track to become the biggest animated film of all time.

The movie, which hit theaters in China on January 29, has garnered $1.37 billion at the global box office against a budget of just $80 million. Ne Zha 2 is the highest-grossing film of 2025, the highest-grossing film in China, the highest-grossing non-English language film, the 16th highest-grossing film of all time, and has just beat out the Super Mario Bros. Movie for third-highest grossing animated film of all time. The flasghip film, first released in 2019, earned $747 million at the global box office against a budget of $22 million.

The sequel picks up directly fter the events of the first film after Ne Zha and Ao Bing sacrifice themselves using the Chaos Pearl's energy, effectively destroying their physical bodies, while their souls live on. Per the official synopsis, "Taiyi Zhenren attempts to use the seven-colored lotus to reshape their physical bodies, but encounters numerous difficulties."

Written and directed by Jiaozi aka Yang Yu, the voice cast includes Joseph as Ne Zha, Mo Han as Ao Bing, Hao Chen as Li Jing, Yuze Han as Aoshun, Qi Lü as Lady Yin, Yanting Lü as Boy Nezha, Deshun Wang as Wuliang, Xianwong as Xinglinr.

The film currently sits at a 99% Fresh audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ne Zha 2 is in theaters now.