Vince Gilligan is avoiding one Breaking Bad mistake by plotting out a "general roadmap" for where Pluribus is going next

Vince Gilligan has a better idea of how Pluribus should end compared to his early days on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul

"I have more – at this moment – an idea of how the show should end than I usually do, certainly than I did on Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul," Gilligan told Screen Rant. "Having said that, I always will quickly get rid of a good idea for a better idea. If better ideas come along, I'll happily discard what I'm thinking of right now."

To that end, Gilligan has planned ahead more than he had on his previous two iconic works. There, he was frequently open about how he and his writing staff painted themselves into a corner or came up with great ideas without knowing exactly where they would lead – including the machine gun in the back of Walter White's vehicle at the beginning of Breaking Bad's final season.

"I feel like we have kind of a general roadmap for where the show should go," Gilligan confirmed. "In my mind's eye, I'm thinking maybe three seasons for Pluribus, but maybe it goes past that. It's trickier to say – this one feels like it can't go on forever. The biggest trick in this job is knowing when to leave the party. You want to leave people wanting more."

Those comments echo Gilligan's own answer when GamesRadar+ asked him if he would be learning any lessons from his experiences on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Gilligan said, "We had the whole first season figured out before we even started shooting it, and that's a wonderful gift. But I'm sure in season 2, I'll manage to do something dumb and write myself, write myself into a corner again. I'm sure we'll probably have that in our future at some point."

Pluribus, which stars Rhea Seehorn as "the most miserable person on Earth" who must "save the world from happiness", has already been given a two-season order on Apple TV. The first two episodes premiere on November 7.

