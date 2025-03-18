The first teaser for the Severance season 2 finale episode hints at one of the biggest mysteries of the show

All will be revealed on Friday.... hopefully

Adam Scott as Mark and Britt Lower as Helly in Severance season 2
(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus is releasing the last episode of Severance season 2 this week, and fans are hoping to finally get some answers to the show's biggest mysteries. A first teaser for the finale just hinted at one of the most prominent ones, but don't expect any revealing clues, as it's just as mysterious and weird as we'd hoped.

The 10-second clip shows a goat being transported in a trolley through the white hallways of Lumon's severed floor. Yes, that's it. Of course, we weren't expecting more details from a show as cryptic as Severance, but what we can infer from this teaser is the importance of the goat mystery.

Along with the true nature of Gemma's experiment, the meaning behind the goats is possibly the aspect of Severance that has generated the most theories online. Fans really want to know what is going on with The Goat Room, which as we learned in episode 3 is under the control of The Mammalians Nurturable Department.

As the teaser focuses on a goat, we are now expecting to know more about what are Lumon's ultimate goals, and how the goats play a part in them. For now, we know the final episode of Severance season 2 will be longer than usual, clocking at 76 minutes long, and it will be packed with twists and surprises.

As we saw at the end of last week's episode, Ms. Cobel has now allied with Mark and Devon to rescue Gemma from Lumon, while Helly is trying to memorize the directions to the testing floor that Irving left behind.

Severance still hasn't been renewed for a third season, but we are confident that it will after recently becoming Apple TV Plus's biggest original show, beating out Ted Lasso for the number one spot.

Severance season 2 is streaming now. Check out our Severance season 2 release schedule to stay up to date, and check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025.

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

