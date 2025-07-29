The Boys and Gen V star joins the second season of hit Netflix sci-fi show about an incoming alien invasion from Game of Thrones creators

Everyone's favorite evil politician with not-so-secret superpowers is joining the cast of Netflix's 3 Body Problem for its second season.

According to an official press release, Claudia Doumit is set to play Captain Van Rijn. We don't know much else about the new season, other than that the official tagline is, "As the alien invasion nears, humanity prepares – on Earth and elsewhere."

Doumit is best known for starring in Prime Video's The Boys and its spin-off Gen V as Victoria Neuman, a politician who advocated for the end of supes (before it was revealed that she was one herself). She's set to star in the M3GAN spin-off SOULM8TE, though her role is still being kept under wraps.

3 Body Problem, created by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, alongside Alexander Woo, follows a young woman named Ye Wenjie (Rosalind Chao) in '60s China who makes a fateful decision that reverberates across space and time to a group of scientists in the present day. The first season, which hit Netflix in March 2024, spent three weeks at No.1 and seven weeks on the Netflix Global Top 10. It was renewed for a second and third season the following May.

The Netflix series marks the third adaptation of the 2008 novel of the same name, with China Central Television (CCTV) releasing a limited series in 2023.

3 Body Problem is streaming now on Netflix. Season 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.