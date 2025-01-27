Stranger Things season 5 was a "Lord of the Rings-style" epic to film according to star: "I feel like it couldn’t have ended better"

Stranger Things season 5 is due to hit Netflix later this year, and some of the stars have already wrapped on the sci-fi series' final season. Finn Wolfhard – who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit show – said his final day was "incredibly emotional" as he discussed the epic filming schedule.

"It was incredibly emotional, obviously," he told Variety about wrapping filming on the show. "It’s the last 10 years of my life. Also for the creators, the Duffer Bros. started when they were 30 and now they are 40. Everyone had a long journey and shared it together. My whole childhood was there. It was sort of the Toy Story 3 moment of leaving your toys behind. It was really special."

The actor went on to address the epic filming schedule, which saw the cast and crew filming for around 12 months. He continued: "We had a long last year. We shot sort of Lord of the Rings style with a year-long shoot. It was a great way to go out and very intense. I feel like it couldn’t have ended better."

Stranger Things season 5 will bring the hugely popular Netflix show to a close. Very little has been revealed about what will happen in the final season, with plot details pretty much non-existent. Aside from some brief casting news, the main thing we know is that the show will be released in 2025 – but there's no set release date yet.

While we wait for more news, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to watch right now.