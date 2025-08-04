Stranger Things creator teases the final season’s "eventful" premiere with the "craziest cold open we’ve ever done"

With just months until release, Stranger Things season 5 is finally nearing completion, with co-creator Ross Duffer confirming that episodes 1 and 2 are in the bag.

"Chapters One and Two: locked, mixed, scored, colored, DONE," said the co-director via Instagram, alongside two images of the episodes’ title cards, which read, 'The Crawl' and 'The Vanishing of [redacted]'. Check out the post below.

"'The Crawl' is our favorite, most eventful first episode since Season 1," said Duffer of season 5 episode 1. This is quite the statement as Stranger Things season 1 episode 1 was quite the ride, which quite literally introduced the whole cast, saw Will Byers go missing, established the existence of The Upside Down, and showed the AV club meeting Eleven.

As for episode 2, we still don’t know who exactly will go missing, as the name is blanked out on the picture Duffer posted on Instagram, with the caption stating, "The Vanishing of… (yeah yeah you think you know who blah blah)." Season 1 episode 1 was titled 'The Vanishing of Will Byers.' Could Will go missing again?

Duffer says season 5 episode 2 "has by far the craziest cold open we’ve ever done. One of the sequences we’re most proud of this season." It sounds as though whoever is getting kidnapped is not going to have the best time during the second episode.

However, the director says he is still not allowed to share the episode runtimes, following the internet falling for a hoax post stating that each episode would be around 2 hours long, with a near 3-hour finale. "I would tell you runtimes, but I was told not to. At a later date, I guess," said Duffer.

Created by twin brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things has been running for just under 10 years, but will come to an end with season 5. The final trip to Hawkins will take place in the fall of 1987, with the town hellbent on defeating Vecna once and for all. On top of this, Hawkins has been placed under military quarantine as the government hunts Eleven.

Stranger Things season 5 Volume 1 will release on Netflix on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas Day, and The Finale on New Year’s Eve. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies, and keep up with other upcoming TV shows.