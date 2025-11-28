Stranger Things creator reveals exactly when we'll finally learn the truth about the Upside Down: "This is something that has been planned for 10 years now"

With the first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5 now available to watch on Netflix, fans are closer than ever to getting real answers about the show's most burning questions, including the truth behind the Upside Down. After almost a decade, it's about time.

The show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently teased that upcoming episodes will deliver more information about the mysterious realm, unveiling some long-awaited revelations regarding how the story started in the first place. "Especially as we get into Volume 2, we start to answer more and more why Will was kidnapped and how it ties in with Holly and all of this. Everything sort of comes full circle," Matt Duffer told Deadline.

With five seasons' worth of storylines as well as the stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Stranger Things still has a lot to reveal, including the connections between the Upside Down and Dimension X, and Vecna's master plan.

Ross Duffer teased that we will start to understand some of these elements "pretty early on" in the upcoming Volume 2. "That really is a Volume 2 thing, where we really get into the Upside Down, and we explain what it is. Again, this is something that has been planned for 10 years now, and it just now, obviously is the time to reveal it," he explained.

Before discovering what's in store for the next batch of episodes, we still need to recover from everything that has happened in Volume 1, from an unexpected return all the way from season 2 to that final twist between Will and Vecna (you can read all the spoilers in our Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 ending explained).

The beloved show is putting all the pieces together for its epic finale, which will be released in a little over a month.

For more, read our Stranger Things volume 1 review, and check out our Stranger Things season 5 release schedule so you can get ready for the next chapter. In the meantime, choose one of the other best Netflix shows for your next watch.