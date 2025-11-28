Stranger Things creator reveals exactly when we'll finally learn the truth about the Upside Down: "This is something that has been planned for 10 years now"

With the first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5 now available to watch on Netflix, fans are closer than ever to getting real answers about the show's most burning questions, including the truth behind the Upside Down. After almost a decade, it's about time.

The show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently teased that upcoming episodes will deliver more information about the mysterious realm, unveiling some long-awaited revelations regarding how the story started in the first place. "Especially as we get into Volume 2, we start to answer more and more why Will was kidnapped and how it ties in with Holly and all of this. Everything sort of comes full circle," Matt Duffer told Deadline.

