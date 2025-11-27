Pluribus lead Rhea Seehorn didn't know about the Better Call Saul actor cameo until it was happening: "I tried to cover and play the scene"

Surprise! A Better Call Saul actor 'showed up' for a bizarre cameo in the latest episode of Pluribus, and it even shocked series lead Rhea Seehorn.

Spoilers for Pluribus episode 5 follow. You have been warned, Carol.

Carol has a number to call if she wants to contact the Others, which includes a voicemail – from a familiar-sounding voice – that tells her that they're keeping her distance, all while still wanting to keep her happy.

"They were hoping to get some kind of blooper take from me, but I was so terrified to mess up a take. Not terrified, but I just didn't want to – because I knew it was a long take, too, the first time she hears it," Seehorn told TV Guide.

"I wrote this show for her. I love her so much," Gilligan said. "We got to know her and enjoyed writing for her on Better Call Saul – so much so that I created this show just for her. I knew she would be good in it; I knew she was someone I could confidently count on and place a bet on in terms of making her the star of a TV show… I thought it was long past time for her to be a star."

