Pluribus lead Rhea Seehorn didn't know about the Better Call Saul actor cameo until it was happening: "I tried to cover and play the scene"

Surprise! A Better Call Saul actor 'showed up' for a bizarre cameo in the latest episode of Pluribus, and it even shocked series lead Rhea Seehorn.

Spoilers for Pluribus episode 5 follow. You have been warned, Carol.

With the aftermath of Zosia's overdose at Carol's hands (all in a ploy to get information from the Others), Carol is left largely alone and free of oversight from the hivemind, with an exception.

Carol has a number to call if she wants to contact the Others, which includes a voicemail – from a familiar-sounding voice – that tells her that they're keeping her distance, all while still wanting to keep her happy.

That voice? None other than Patrick Fabian, who played the smarmy (and later luckless) lawyer Howard Hamlin on Better Call Saul opposite Rhea Seehorn's perma-ponytailed Kim Wexler. To add even more color to the intrigue, Seehorn wasn't told whose voice would be on the other end while she was playing the scene.

"They were hoping to get some kind of blooper take from me, but I was so terrified to mess up a take. Not terrified, but I just didn't want to – because I knew it was a long take, too, the first time she hears it," Seehorn told TV Guide.

"I don't know which take they actually use, but I think if you got one of those psychologists or psychiatrists that study micro facial muscle changes, I'm pretty sure you could see me go, 'What? Patrick?' But then I tried to cover and play the scene," Seehorn recalled. "They called cut, and I started laughing and ran out and said, 'That's Patrick! You got Patrick!' And they said they'd been sitting on it for a long time, just to screw with me."

Pluribus' latest episode may have been a mini-Better Call Saul reunion but, as Gilligan previously explained to GamesRadar+, the sci-fi mystery was only ever going to be led by one person: Rhea Seehorn.

"I wrote this show for her. I love her so much," Gilligan said. "We got to know her and enjoyed writing for her on Better Call Saul – so much so that I created this show just for her. I knew she would be good in it; I knew she was someone I could confidently count on and place a bet on in terms of making her the star of a TV show… I thought it was long past time for her to be a star."

Pluribus is currently airing on Apple TV. For more, check out the Pluribus release schedule and our picks for best Apple TV shows.