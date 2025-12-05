Pluribus' A-list cameo actor was approached after Vince Gilligan came up with "the most random" and "most interesting" person to deliver horrifying exposition to Carol

Pluribus has been unhinged and unexpected at the best of times in its first five episodes, but Vince Gilligan's sci-fi mystery upped the ante this week, all thanks to an A-list actor delivering horrifying exposition as a twisted version of themselves.

Spoilers for Pluribus episode 6 follow.

Enter: John Cena. Yes, as part of The Others' hivemind, it was decided that the WWE wrestler-turned-accomplished actor was the best, most trustworthy face to give the news to Rhea Seehorn's Carol (via broadcast during her trip to Las Vegas, naturally) that they have been chowing down on human remains as part of their need to stay alive – and not harm any animal or affect the planet's ecosystem.

For Gilligan, Cena's arrival was down to a thought experiment that only Pluribus could offer:

"We just thought, ‘Who is, simultaneously, the most random person to explain the eating of human flesh to Carol Sturka and the most interesting?’” Gilligan told Men's Health.

From there, Cena was keen – but didn't quite understand every line that was given to him during his brief time filming the scene. As Gilligan recalled, Cena signed off with, "‘I can’t wait to find out what the hell it was I just said.'"

With The Others now having the ability to convert the few remaining immune people on Earth (with their consent, of course), the clock is ticking for Carol after the human-derived protein reveal. Thankfully, it appears that Paraguayan survivor Manousos now has Carol on his radar and is heading to Albuquerque to lend a hand. Might two, instead of one, be greater than the many? We'll have to find out – even if we don't quite fancy their chances against John Cena.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our picks for the best shows on Apple TV and the Pluribus release schedule.