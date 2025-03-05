Millie Bobby Brown talks the "really emotional" goodbye of Stranger Things season 5: "I'll always be grateful for the Duffer Brothers for hiring me"

Millie Bobby Brown has been playing psychic teenager Eleven since 2016, but, this year, it all comes to an end with Stranger Things season 5.

Not much is known about the new – and final – season of Netflix's hit show just yet, but, when we met with Brown over Zoom to talk about her new film The Electric State, we asked how she feels about saying goodbye to something that's been part of her life for so long.

"It was really emotional," Brown tells us. "I will forever be attached to that show, and I'm proud of it. It's a lot of hard work that everyone's put into it. And I'll always be grateful for the Duffer Brothers for hiring me, and for Netflix for trusting me with such an amazing character. It's an amazing season. I can't wait for everyone to see it. I hate gatekeeping all the information, so I'm really excited for everyone to enjoy it."

Stranger Things season 5 is expected later this year. In the meantime, you'll soon be able to watch Brown as Michelle in The Electric State, which is directed by the Russo brothers. Michelle is a young woman on a challenging quest to find her brother, travelling through an alternate, dystopian version of our world in the aftermath of a robot uprising. Chris Pratt co-stars as her unlikely ally Keats.

The Electric State arrives on Netflix this March 14. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to watch now.