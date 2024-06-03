Lost is coming to Netflix very soon – and fans think it's time we re-evaluated that finale

Hit '00s sci-fi series Lost is coming to Netflix next month, and fans think it's the perfect time for the show's controversial finale to the recognition it deserves.

The show follows the survivors of a plane crash who find themselves stranded on a mysterious island in the Pacific Ocean. Contending with the island's other inhabitants – both human and supernatural – Jack (Matthew Fox), Kate (Evangeline Lilly), Sawyer (Josh Holloway), and co. slowly realize that rescue or escape may not be on the cards.

Co-created by JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof, and Jeffrey Lieber, the show premiered in 2004 and ran for six seasons. With each season, the series got increasingly bolder, introducing more sci-fi and supernatural elements, and this wasn't popular with everybody. The finale episode, in particular, ruffled feathers with its final twist. However, Lost fans are convinced that a re-evaluation of the series' more controversial elements is finally coming.

"The reevaluation is coming. Those of us who held firm that this show rules will be vindicated," tweeted one fan . "The Lost renaissance and the reevaluation of the ending is upon us," echoed another .

"My firm stance remains that Lost is good and the finale is great and haters will be welcomed with open arms on the right side of history after they reevaluate," wrote someone else .

Others lamented that the show marked an, ahem, lost era of TV. "22 episodes, 6 seasons. Elevated broadcast drama structure," another Twitter user wrote . "This was peak TV. Studios need to go back to making long running, well paced shows with a good number of episodes per season. Yes, we’ll watch LOST on Netflix but can we please also greenlight shows like this in 2024?!"

All six seasons of Lost will start streaming on Netflix on July 1. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows to add to your watch list.