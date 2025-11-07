Kate Winslet says her "extraordinary" reaction to a death in Avatar: The Way of Water is hiding a surreal scene partner – a giant metal grate: "It was easier imagining an iceberg passing by"

Ro'a death scene looked very different behind the scenes

Ronal (Kate Winslet) in Avatar: The Way of Water
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Kate Winslet has revealed the surreal partner she had to act opposite during an emotional death scene in Avatar: The Way of Water.

As revealed in Disney Plus documentary Fire and Ash – Making the Avatar Films, the moment that sees Kate Winslet's Ronal react furiously to the death of her spirit sister Tulkun Ro'a was actually done with Winslet floating in a tank next to a large metal grate with an eye stuck on it.

Winslet adds, "It's very physical, hard, immersive work. I can imagine how people would think it's cartoons or it's not really them. It is really those actors putting life and blood into every single one of those characters, creating that energy [and] creating that environment… Everyone is really doing it, more than you can possibly imagine."

