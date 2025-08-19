"If the reception was negative, we'd just blame it on [Todd Howard]": Fallout executive producer jokes Bethesda boss was the perfect meat shield, showrunner says season 2's trip to New Vegas will see "some of our favorite locations from the game"

The Gamescom Opening Night Live reveal of a new Fallout season 2 trailer brought the series full circle, says series executive producer Jonathan Nolan, this time without Bethesda boss Todd Howard in the spotlight.

"We're very excited," Nolan said on stage. "We literally just wrapped, jumped on a plane, and came out to see you guys. Gamescom is actually kind of where it started for us, the journey on this show. Two years ago, we asked Todd Howard to come here and show the very first footage that anyone had seen anywhere of the first season. We didn't come because we figured if the reception was negative, we'd just blame it on Todd. So we're back, and given that history, it's that much more disappointing that we didn't bring any footage to show you guys."

They did, in fact, bring new footage to show you guys.



Executive producer and showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet dug into the setting and structure of the new season a bit.

"Lucy and the Ghoul ended last season dealing with a lot of family troubles, so we thought it would only be right to send them to the most family-friendly town in the wasteland to go deal with their shit," she said, alluding to the iconic New Vegas. "And along the way, we're really excited to take them all to some of our favorite locations from the game."

We can evidently add some Brotherhood of Steel points of interest to that sightseeing list, according to Maximus actor Aaron Moten, who teased that season 2 will go "so deep" into the faction's lore.

Lead actor Ella Purnell reckoned, "The question is, what is she gonna do when she finds her dad? Is she gonna bring him back to her Vault and give him justice? Or is she gonna give the wasteland justice, which is the Ghoul's justice? I think the essential question of the season is whether Lucy will transform the Ghoul, or whether the Ghoul will transform Lucy, and how much they will influence each other."

First look at Fallout season 2 teases a long walk to New Vegas and reveals December 2025 release date.