I watched the cast of Severance work inside a giant glass box surrounded by hundreds of New Yorkers for three hours - and it was absolutely genius

Ahead of the premiere of the long-awaited Severance season 2, Apple TV Plus brought the Lumon office to New York - and it was easily the coolest thing I've seen since moving to the city.

I arrived at Grand Central Station, the busiest and prettiest train station in New York City, at around 5pm. It was quite the sight: actors Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and Zach Cherry were seated behind their desks in the Macrodata Refinement office (on the severed floor of Lumon Industries, mind you) which were placed inside a giant, sound-proof glass box that looked more or less like an aquarium. The computers, which display those 'scary' numbers that Mark and co. have to 'refine,' were in working order.

The fourth desk, however, was noticeably empty. Someone behind me asked, "Where is Irving? That's the other guy, right? What does that mean?" It's likely that John Turturro just wasn't around for the event, but having seen the entirety of season 2... this felt very purposeful.

I was told that around 4pm, there were different Lumon employees seated behind those desks - but they were promptly ushered out by security before Mark, Helly, and Dylan were escorted in. The three alternated between typing away at their desks, to chatting and laughing, and walking around. They stayed in character for three whole hours. At no point did anyone acknowledge the crowd.

(Image credit: GamesRadar+/Lauren Milici)

(Image credit: GamesRadar+/Lauren Milici)

(Image credit: GamesRadar+/Lauren Milici)

When 5:30 rolled around, Mr. Milchick himself (Trammell Tillman) was ushered in. There was a low "Uh oh" from the crowd, with fans wondering if Mark, Helly, and Dylan were in trouble - but business carried on as usual. Some time later, Patricia Arquette, aka Harmony Cobell, arrived - and the crowd cheered. She sat on Mark's desk and paid him the most attention while he uncomfortably humored her. Because of the sound-proofing, we could only theorize what was being said - and it seemed intense. Some season 2 props were also cleverly incorporated, with Milchick holding the red ball from the trailer, as well as Ricken's book from season 1, The You You Are.

By 6pm, we became a crowd of 100. Creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller were also in attendance, with the latter running around the box to snap pics from every angle (and pausing every now and then to take one with a fan). The event ended with each Lumon employee being escorted out of the glass box.. .no announcement, or acknowledgment from Apple or Grand Central staff. The crowd immediately bunched up against the glass to see all the little details.

It was impossibly clever: nothing actually happened. It was a suspiciously 'normal' day at the office, but we know that Severance is anything but normal - this was just a way to set up the calm before the storm.

Severance season 2 hits Apple TV Plus on January 17. For more, check out our Severance season 2 review and our exclusive set visit and interview with Ben Stiller.