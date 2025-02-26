Doctor Who season 2 reveals release date that's very soon after leak – and announces an X-Men guest star

After a leak gave away the Doctor Who season 2 release date, it's finally been officially announced – and it's very soon.

A promo video aired during a rugby game said the new season would be out this April 12, and, thanks to the official announcement from Disney and the BBC, we now know that date to be correct. Yep, Doctor Who season 2 is arriving this April 12.

The first episode will drop at 12am PDT/3am EDT on Disney Plus, and on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. New episodes will then follow weekly.

That's not all, either, as an exciting guest star has also been announced. Alan Cumming, star of the Fox X-Men movies and also the host of The Traitors in the US, has a voice role in episode 2 as Mr. Ring-a-Ding.

"Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun," said showrunner Russel T Davies. "He makes the whole universe of Doctor Who wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honour to welcome him on board the TARDIS." Cumming previously played King James I in a 2018 episode of Doctor Who.

His new character Mr. Ring-a-Ding is described as a happy cartoon character who becomes aware of the real world, to "terrifying" consequences.

(Image credit: BBC/Disney)

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before."

Ncuti Gatwa returns as the Doctor, while Andor star Varada Sethu is new companion Belinda Chandra. Millie Gibson is also back as Ruby Sunday.

