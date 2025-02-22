Doctor Who season 2 release date appears to have been announced via an online advert - and it’s sooner than expected

Someone may have turned their sonic screwdriver the wrong way this week, as the release date for the next season of Doctor Who appears to have accidentally been revealed by a BBC promo.

Now scattered among the stars (and social media), the new commercial, which appeared during the Under 20s Six Nations Rugby England and Scotland game, sees Ncuti Gatwa as the legendary Time Lord once again up to his neck in sci-fi action before the ad announces The Doctor's return. Unlike last season, which saw Whovians glued to their screens in May 2024, 2025 will have The Doctor returning to the BBC on Saturday, April 12, giving us the goods a whole month earlier than anticipated.

We don't need Gallifreyan-level knowledge to know that the show should air on the same date on Disney+ in other territories since the streaming service nabbed the hero in 2022. Now that the cat is out of the phone box, a full trailer for the show should be arriving soon.

As always with any impending trip across time and space with The Doctor, details are pretty slim at the moment, but one interesting morsel officially revealed by the BBC is that Slow Horses star Christopher Chung will appear as Cassio in an episode that, given its pitch, might have us hiding behind cushions.

In a statement from showrunner Russell T. Davies, the current head of all things Who said, “I’m a huge fan of Slow Horses, and I was so excited to get Chris involved. He brings all of his strength and style and talent to one of the darkest, toughest episodes we’ve ever made. As for whether Cassio is an ally or an enemy of the Doctor, you’ll have to wait and see, but I can promise, it’s one hell of a meeting!”

The man often seen slacking in front of a mountain of monitors at Slough House as Roddy Ho in Slow Horses also expressed his enthusiasm for going from spy to sci-fi for a change. “I’m absolutely thrilled to step into the Whoniverse as Cassio for Season 2! This show is legendary, and getting to be part of this new era feels surreal. Working with Russell and Ncuti has been a dream! This episode is huge - packed with everything Who fans love: heart, adventure, and a touch of madness. I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store - it’s going to be iconic. Get ready!” As a bit of prep, check out everything we know about Doctor Who Season 2 here.