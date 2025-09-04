Win a book about the making of The Search for Spock!

After making-of books on Star Trek: The Motion Picture and The Wrath of Khan, Titan Books’ latest coffee table title delves into the production of 1984’s The Search for Spock.

Drawing on 17 newly-conducted interviews, John and Maria Jose Tenuto’s Star Trek III: The Search for Spock – The Making of the Classic Film is lavishly illustrated with behind-the-scenes photos and ILM concept drawings of subjects like the temple on Vulcan and the destruction of the Enterprise. SFX’s reviewer said “It certainly feels comprehensive, covering everything from Harve Bennett’s fascinatingly different first treatment to screenings and merch. And there are plenty of visual treats.”

It’s available to buy now (RRP £39.99). Thanks to Titan Books we have three copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.

