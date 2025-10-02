Win a Blu-ray of M3GAN 2.0

Back in 2022, M3GAN – the tale of a child-sized android companion who becomes increasingly violent in protecting the eight-year-old she’s bonded with – became a viral hit thanks to the titular doll’s deadly dance skills. Now the AI’s back, in a new, more grown-up body, tasked with taking on AMELIA, a military android designed for assassination missions, who declared she’d become self-aware before escaping the army’s control.

M3GAN 2.0 is now available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. The home entertainment release includes an “unrated edition” of the film which includes extra gore (like a shot of a severed head) and five featurettes (totalling 31 minutes).

