The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is rooting for The Hunt for Ben Solo: "I want to see Adam [Driver] in another Star Wars movie, man"

Star Wars director Rian Johnson has just joined the conversation surrounding the scrapped film The Hunt for Ben Solo, which would have seen Adam Driver starring in his own solo film as Kylo Ren. The actor himself revealed last month that Disney rejected the idea, arguing that "they didn't see how Ben Solo was alive" after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

Since details of this project were revealed, some fans have been asking Disney to reconsider, with one fan even paying for an actual banner campaigning for the film's release that flew in the sky above Disney Studios in California with the hashtag #SaveTheHuntForBenSolo. Other Star Wars fans have noted that multiple Star Wars characters have died and returned, including Palpatine, so there could be a way to move the idea forward.

During an interview on Radio Andy, Rian Johnson, who directed The Last Jedi back in 2017, reveals he is rooting for the movie to be made. "I want to see Adam in another Star Wars movie, man," he said.

Following his endorsement, some fans took to social media to support the axed project, too. "The galaxy’s still waiting for its redemption arc," said one fan, while others were less interested in seeing Kylo Ren again on the big screen: "While I love Kylo Ren, I wouldn't want to see him as a main character since his story already came full circle."

Steven Soderbergh, who was set to direct The Hunt for Ben Solo, recently spoke out about the movie, saying that this was "a first" for the franchise. "In the aftermath of the HFBS [The Hunt for Ben Solo] situation, I asked Kathy Kennedy if LFL [Lucasfilm] had ever turned in a finished movie script for greenlight to Disney and had it rejected. She said no, this was a first," he recalled.

Next up for Star Wars is The Mandalorian and Grogu, starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on May 22, 2026.

