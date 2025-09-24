Star Wars actor John Boyega reveals the "mad" way he would've done the sequel trilogy: "First of all, we’re not getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, all these people"

John Boyega has revealed how he would've done the Star Wars sequels, and it involves fulfilling the "legacy" of characters like Luke Skywalker and Han Solo.

"If I was a producer on Star Wars from the beginning," the actor, who played stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn, said at Florida Supercon 2025 (via Popverse), "you would have had a whole completely different thing. It would be mad. First of all, we're not getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, all these people. We're not doing that. The first thing we're going to do is fulfil their story, fulfil their legacy. We're going to make a good moment of handing on the baton."

At the risk of spoiling things for those who haven't seen it – though we'll assume that if you'll still reading, you're well versed in all things Skywalker Saga – Harrison Ford's Han Solo was fatally stabbed by his son Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in 2015's The Force Awakens. Luke (Mark Hamill), on the other hand, had a non-speaking cameo at the end of the movie, before going on to meet his own demise in 2017's The Last Jedi. (And if that wasn't enough, Carrie Fisher's Leia dies in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, though it's worth noting that that narrative decision was prompted by Fisher's death prior to filming).

"Our new characters will not be OP'd [overpowered] in these movies. They won't just grab stuff and know what to do with it," added Boyega, referencing Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron, Daisy Ridley's Rey, and more. "No. You've got to struggle like every other character in this franchise. I'd do that."

The Attack the Block star went on to say that he'd go back and look at stories from the series' Old Republic era and "see what we can add to the continuation of that." He then got even more specific, saying that he would've loved to have seen some material from the video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed adapted for the big screen.

"I would try to expand the Star Wars universe as much as possible while respecting the lore," he concluded. "But Luke Skywalker wouldn't be disappearing on a rock. Hell no. Standing there and he's, like, a projector? I would want to give those characters way more, way more."

