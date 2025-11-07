Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg's first idea for a Prey sequel involved a Yautja "kicking Nazi butt" in World War 2

Predator: Badlands could have been set in the past

Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg has revealed that his first idea for the new movie involved a period setting – and Nazi hunting.

"The very first nugget of the idea was, what if the Predator wins?" Trachtenberg told The Direct. "And I just really didn't want it to be a slasher movie where the slasher wins, I really wanted you to root for the guy, and then in rooting for it, I was like, 'Well, I guess he could be, like, set in World War 2, and he's kicking Nazi butt or something.'

Although this is Trachtenberg's third installment in the franchise, Predator: Badlands is a standalone movie and doesn't connect to 2022's Prey or 2025's animated Predator: Killer of Killers – although there are some subtle nods to the Alien franchise.

