Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg's first idea for a Prey sequel involved a Yautja "kicking Nazi butt" in World War 2
Predator: Badlands could have been set in the past
Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg has revealed that his first idea for the new movie involved a period setting – and Nazi hunting.
"The very first nugget of the idea was, what if the Predator wins?" Trachtenberg told The Direct. "And I just really didn't want it to be a slasher movie where the slasher wins, I really wanted you to root for the guy, and then in rooting for it, I was like, 'Well, I guess he could be, like, set in World War 2, and he's kicking Nazi butt or something.'
"But even then, I felt like that's not really a special new movie. And then it became, 'Wait a second, what if he's really the protagonist of his own story, and I get people to really root for him on his own journey, his own adventure.'"
Instead, Badlands is set in the far future. After the movie's Yautja protagonist, Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), is outcast from his clan, he embarks on a mission to prove himself, where he reluctantly teams up with a Weyland-Yutani synth named Thia (Elle Fanning).
Although this is Trachtenberg's third installment in the franchise, Predator: Badlands is a standalone movie and doesn't connect to 2022's Prey or 2025's animated Predator: Killer of Killers – although there are some subtle nods to the Alien franchise.
"It just felt, to me, like there was a way to include things in cinematic universes that are already spiritually connected, and involve them in one story, in one movie," Trachtenberg recently told GamesRadar+. "That's cooler than it being like, 'It's the big thing versus the big thing from the franchise!'"
Predator: Badlands is out now in theaters. For more on the film, check out our Predator: Badlands review, or settle in for a movie marathon with our guide to watching the Predator movies in order.
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.