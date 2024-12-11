On its 10th anniversary, Christopher Nolan reflects on Interstellar's continued popularity after watching it for the first time in a decade: "It was a very special thing to see"
Christopher Nolan has reflected on the staying power of his sci-fi classic Interstellar 10 years after its release.
"I was just so gratified by the response," Nolan told the Associated Press after the rush for tickets to see the re-release of Interstellar in the director's favored 70mm IMAX format.
"It’s really thrilling when people respond to your work at any point. But 10 years later, to have new audiences coming and experiencing it in the way that we’d originally intended it on the big IMAX screens and in particular on those IMAX film prints? It’s really rewarding to see that it continues to have a life."
Nolan, who was able to watch the movie alongside cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema for the first time since release ("It was really, really fun," Nolan remarked), also pointed to a new generation of moviegoers watching Interstellar as testament to its enduring appeal.
"A lot of these people were younger people who, it was clear to me, had seen the film in the home and hadn’t had the chance to see it on the big screen," Nolan noted.
The director added, "It was pretty magical to see a full house on that film. It was a very special thing to see, 10 years later."
Interstellar, starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Matt Damon, received rave reviews upon its release in 2014, matched by a strong performance of $720 million at the box office. It's since been re-appraised further as one of Nolan's finest films – including my own mea culpa on Interstellar.
