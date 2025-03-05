Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho would love to tackle the book's sequel too, but has a "plethora of new, weird ideas" he wants to make first

Exclusive: The Parasite director may be too busy with other projects to tackle a sequel to the new sci-fi movie

New sci-fi movie Mickey 17 is the latest feature from director Bong Joon Ho, who has impressed before with the likes of Snowpiercer and Okja, but is best known for his brilliant Oscar-winning drama Parasite.

And given the critical acclaim his new project is already receiving, including from our own five star Mickey 17 review, perhaps this will follow in Parasite's footsteps. In fact, some are already calling for Robert Pattinson to win Oscars for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for his dual roles.

In the new movie, The Batman star plays Mickey Barnes, a man who signs up to be an 'expendable' for a space colony, meaning that his body is reprinted out every time he dies on the many dangerous missions they send him out on.

Based on the book Mickey7 by author Edward Ashton, Mickey's journey continues in the writer's sequel Antimatter Blues, which picks up two years after the events of the original. The question is then – would director Bong consider adapting that novel too? Especially since Ashton was encouraged to write it after Mickey7 got picked up for a film adaptation.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ via a translator, director Bong reveals that whilst he is keen on the idea, there are other projects he would like to tackle first. As he tells us: "When I was having a Zoom talk with Ed [Ashton], and he was telling me about it, and you know, he's such a great, fascinating writer, I would love to take on the challenge but to be honest, I have a plethora of new, weird ideas that I want to tackle, so I would like to move on to those rather than a sequel."

To be honest as long as director Bong is booked and busy we are happy, as his projects are always something to look forward to. Those six years since the release of Parasite waiting for his next feature were tough!

As for what these "new, weird ideas" might be, director Bong's next live-action movie is reportedly a horror action movie set on a subway with the filmmaker working on an animated feature too. Consider us already seated for both.

Mickey 17 releases in US and UK theaters on March 7. For more films to watch out for, check out our guide to the best upcoming movies of 2025.

