Parasite director Bong Joon Ho has revealed his next live-action project, and the pitch sounds incredible. The director's latest film Mickey 17 hits theaters in March, but he's already been working on an animated movie and it seems his next live-action project too.

In an interview with MBC Korea (translated via Fangoria), he described the movie as a horror action film set on the underground subway in Seoul. "That's kind of like my life project," he revealed. "I've been thinking about it since 2001."

Director Bong went on to describe the opening scenes that he's been imagining for it too. "We're running through the underground section of the subway," he told the interviewer about the untitled movie's first minute and a half. "In the car next to us, people wearing similar clothes start to come over to our side. We're running. A lot of people start to come over to our side."

This isn't the first time that the director has mentioned the film either. Back at the 2020 Oscars, where Parasite won best film, director Bong described already having begun work on a Korean film that "is located in Seoul and has unique elements of horror and action".

First up though is Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson as a disposable employee sent to the ice world of Niflheim on a mission. Every time he dies, a new body is regenerated, as most of his memories remain. Our Mickey 17 review gave it five stars, calling it "funny and charming from the get-go".

Mickey 17 releases in theaters worldwide on March 7. For more 2025 movie release dates, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies to watch out for.