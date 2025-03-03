"Give him both": Legendary director thinks Robert Pattinson should win two Oscars for his dual performances in new sci-fi movie Mickey 17

Robert Pattinson should make Oscars history for Mickey 17, according to one iconic filmmaker

Bong Joon-ho's new movie Mickey 17 is starting to come out, and it already has some big fans. Park Chan-wook, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Oldboy and The Handmaiden, is particularly enamored by leading man Robert Pattinson, petitioning for the Batman star to get two Oscars at the next Academy Awards.

As part of Mickey 17's release in South Korea, Warner Bros shared a selection of reviews from prominent filmmakers in the country. Among them is Park Chan-wook, whose message of adoration comes with a clear directive for anyone voting on the 2026 Oscars.

"To the Academy members please give Robert Pattinson the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor awards," his blurb reads, before clarifying: "Give him both!!"

Mickey 17 - Official Trailer - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland - YouTube Mickey 17 - Official Trailer - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland - YouTube
Watch On

In many other circumstances, this would seem like mere fawning, but the premise of Mickey 17 is such that it could theoretically happen. The sci-fi movie has Pattinson play clones of the titular Mickey. The protagonist, as you may have guessed, is the 17th clone, who forms a slightly hapless duo with Mickey 18 to challenge the oppressive conditions of the colony they're forced to work in.

Pattinson has ample screentime as both the lead and co-star, and the Academy's rules dictate that two distinct performances can be nominated across the categories. This has happened on quite a few occasions, the most recent being 2020, where Scarlett Johansson was up for Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for her work in Jojo Rabbit.

Nobody's done it for two roles in the same movie, so Pattinson would be a gamechanger in that regard. Then imagine if he managed to win both statues. Seeing the former Twilight icon give two different acceptance speeches during the same ceremony would be nothing short of magnificent.

We can but dream. Mickey 17 is Bong Joon-ho's follow-up to Parasite, the jet-black satire that won Best Picture in 2019. It’s based on Edward Ashton’s book Mickey7, and Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Steven Yeun join Pattinson in the star-studded cast.

Mickey 17 arrives in US and UK theatres on March 7, 2025. We have a guide to all the best underrated sci-fi movies and a list of the best sci-fi horror movies if you'd like more performances that may have gone under the radar.

