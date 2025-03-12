Jurassic World Rebirth studio asked Scarlett Johansson to join Instagram, but she refused: "The film will do fine"

However else Jurassic World Rebirth gets promoted, Scarlett Johansson won’t be getting involved on Instagram. The former MCU star revealed she was asked to join the social media platform to help advertise the upcoming movie, in which she has a leading role, electing not to on the belief the blockbuster doesn’t really need the help.

With no major online presence, Johansson's an outlier in Hollywood these days. In the run up to Jurassic: World Rebirth, Universal unsuccessfully managed to convince her to finally make the leap.

"I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they're like, 'Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth?' I get a lot of pressure to join social media," she explains to InStyle magazine. "[It does make me think], is there a way where I could do this and stay true to who I am? It didn’t feel like I could."

Jurassic World Rebirth | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

She states any public work of hers is based in honesty, and if she sincerely cared to be on X/Twitter or Instagram or any other site, she’d already be there. Fundamentally, it just disagrees with her. "So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I'm not. And I think the film will do fine," she adds.

True enough, the odds are in Rebirth’s favor here. Each of the last three Jurassic World movies, all starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Jurassic Park 3 is the only entry in the dino-franchise to come below $500 million in theatrical earnings.

This particular installment has a lot going for it too, with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali joining Johansson in the cast, Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story filmmaker Gareth Edwards in the director’s chair, and a screenplay from David Koepp, who wrote the first Jurassic Park. Plenty of starpower, and Ali keeps an active Instagram account so there’s someone to keep up the buzz in that realm.

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in cinemas July 2, 2025. Have a look at our list of the best sci-fi movies on Netflix to get yourself in the mood.