Jurassic World Rebirth studio asked Scarlett Johansson to join Instagram, but she refused: "The film will do fine"

News
By published

Universal tried to get Scarlett Johansson on social media for Jurassic World Rebirth, but she's not making the leap

Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

However else Jurassic World Rebirth gets promoted, Scarlett Johansson won’t be getting involved on Instagram. The former MCU star revealed she was asked to join the social media platform to help advertise the upcoming movie, in which she has a leading role, electing not to on the belief the blockbuster doesn’t really need the help.

With no major online presence, Johansson's an outlier in Hollywood these days. In the run up to Jurassic: World Rebirth, Universal unsuccessfully managed to convince her to finally make the leap.

"I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they're like, 'Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth?' I get a lot of pressure to join social media," she explains to InStyle magazine. "[It does make me think], is there a way where I could do this and stay true to who I am? It didn’t feel like I could."

Jurassic World Rebirth | Official Trailer - YouTube Jurassic World Rebirth | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

She states any public work of hers is based in honesty, and if she sincerely cared to be on X/Twitter or Instagram or any other site, she’d already be there. Fundamentally, it just disagrees with her. "So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I'm not. And I think the film will do fine," she adds.

True enough, the odds are in Rebirth’s favor here. Each of the last three Jurassic World movies, all starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Jurassic Park 3 is the only entry in the dino-franchise to come below $500 million in theatrical earnings.

This particular installment has a lot going for it too, with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali joining Johansson in the cast, Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story filmmaker Gareth Edwards in the director’s chair, and a screenplay from David Koepp, who wrote the first Jurassic Park. Plenty of starpower, and Ali keeps an active Instagram account so there’s someone to keep up the buzz in that realm.

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in cinemas July 2, 2025. Have a look at our list of the best sci-fi movies on Netflix to get yourself in the mood.

See more Movies News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Black Widow
Scarlett Johansson doubles down on never coming back as Black Widow: “Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. Okay?"
Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth
Epic Jurassic World Rebirth trailer sees Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey battle dinosaurs that were deemed "too dangerous for the original park"
Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth
Jurassic World Rebirth release date, cast, story, and everything else you need to know
Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth
Upcoming Jurassic World movie will revert back to the tone of Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park says writer
Maya Hawke and Joe Keery in Stranger Things
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke claims some producers cast actors based on their social media follower counts
Jonathan Bailey in Jurassic World Rebirth
Jurassic World Rebirth looks more horror movie than adventure – and that has me thrilled
Latest in Sci-Fi Movies
Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth
Jurassic World Rebirth studio asked Scarlett Johansson to join Instagram, but she refused: "The film will do fine"
The Rise of Skywalker
Despite those retirement reports, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is "very involved" in the Rey Star Wars movie, according to Daisy Ridley
The Iron Mask
The 32 greatest swashbuckler movies ever made
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State star Giancarlo Esposito explains why adapting the bleak novel into a family friendly adventure was the right decision: "I'm going to bring my children with me"
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State may be the Russo brothers' most challenging VFX project yet, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say it's one of the easiest films they’ve ever done
Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci in The Electric State
Stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say their new dystopian sci-fi movie The Electric State is more like our own reality than we might realize
Latest in News
Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth
Jurassic World Rebirth studio asked Scarlett Johansson to join Instagram, but she refused: "The film will do fine"
Deltarune
Undertale creator Toby Fox's tomfoolery leaves Deltarune testers thinking an intentional nerf was actually a bug after they "independently" discovered it
A Minecraft Movie
Minecraft movie's popcorn bucket is an explosive, game-accurate continuation of a cinema trend that shows no signs of slowing down
The Running Man
The Running Man reboot is bringing back key aspects of Stephen King's novel to turn it into "the deadliest game of hide and seek"
Balatro Joker card
After stepping away from Balatro for 3 months, the developer only resumed work "because I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League"
Shots of Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread in play
RPG board game designer's revelation was searching for a D&D quick start guide to find "You needed to pull together lots of different pieces in order to play"
More about sci fi movies
The Iron Mask

The 32 greatest swashbuckler movies ever made
The Rise of Skywalker

Despite those retirement reports, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy is "very involved" in the Rey Star Wars movie, according to Daisy Ridley

Deltarune

Undertale creator Toby Fox's tomfoolery leaves Deltarune testers thinking an intentional nerf was actually a bug after they "independently" discovered it
See more latest
Most Popular
Deltarune
Undertale creator Toby Fox's tomfoolery leaves Deltarune testers thinking an intentional nerf was actually a bug after they "independently" discovered it
Lapras seen in the Pokemon anime.
Former Pokemon world champ uses a "stupid strategy" that "should never work" to transform a Lapras into an OHKO machine so powerful it can even take out enemies in alternate dimensions
A Minecraft Movie
Minecraft movie's popcorn bucket is an explosive, game-accurate continuation of a cinema trend that shows no signs of slowing down
The Running Man
The Running Man reboot is bringing back key aspects of Stephen King's novel to turn it into "the deadliest game of hide and seek"
Indy in Ben Leonberg&#039;s haunted house horror Good Boy
Good Boy, a new scary movie told from a dog's POV, is being called "one of the best horror films of the year"
Balatro Joker card
After stepping away from Balatro for 3 months, the developer only resumed work "because I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League"
Shots of Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread in play
RPG board game designer's revelation was searching for a D&D quick start guide to find "You needed to pull together lots of different pieces in order to play"
Skate 4
The Skate reboot isn't even out yet, but it already has an EA specialty: microtransactions
Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans think that Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 just referenced Spider-Man's Miles Morales – but a key detail might have already debunked the theory
John Wick 4
John Wick 5 is still in the works, but Lionsgate isn't confirming Keanu Reeves' return just yet: "We're all on bated breath waiting to find out"