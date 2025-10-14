Horror legend Stephen King compares Shaun of the Dead director's upcoming adaptation of his sci-fi novel The Running Man to Die Hard: "I've seen it and it's fantastic"

Be quiet! Everyone's favorite online movie critic has spoken. Horror legend Stephen King has officially seen director Edgar Wright's adaptation of the author's '80s dystopian thriller The Running Man, and it's safe to say that he's a fan.

"By the way: I've seen it and it's fantastic," said King via Twitter as he shared the newest trailer for the upcoming movie. The author continues to call the new film the "Die Hard for our time" and "A bipartisan thrill ride." Check out the full post below.

https://t.co/wDID7MRClJNew trailer: RUNNING MAN.BTW: I've seen it and it's fantastic. DIE HARD for our time.A bipartisan thrill ride.October 13, 2025

That's quite a lot of praise for King, who doesn't always hold his cards close to his chest when letting his followers know what he thinks of new movies, even if they are adaptations of his own work. Plus, the Die Hard comparison makes us think that Wright's take on The Running Man may include more action than we thought.

King seems to be on a winning streak this year. The Long Walk debuted to rave reviews from both the author and critics alike – we awarded the movie the full five stars in our The Long Walk review. Plus, fans also have high hopes for the upcoming spin-off series IT: Welcome to Derry. But first, it's The Running Man's time to shine.

First published under King's pseudonym Richard Bachman in 1982, The Running Man is set in a dystopian, economically challenged and increasingly violent US in 2025. Out of desperation, a man named Ben Richards chooses to participate in a reality show where contestants win money by evading hitmen sent to kill them.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Shaun of the Dead director Wright's take on King's story stars Glen Powell as Richards. Desperate to save his sick daughter, Richards is pressured by a producer to enter the deadly competition and must survive 30 days while hunted by assassins. However, the whole show is broadcast to the world, and when ratings soar, so does the violence.

If this all feels a little too familiar, that's because King's novel was already turned into a movie back in 1987, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Although it may not be the best Stephen King adaptation, it still stands at a respectable 67% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Running Man, also starring Lee Pace, Colman Domingo, and Josh Brolin, hits theaters on November 7. For more, check out our list of movie release dates, and keep up with upcoming movies heading your way in 2025 and beyond.