Denis Villeneuve lands BAFTA nomination as Dune 2 and horror movie The Substance get snubbed for best film
The 2025 nominations are in
The 2025 BAFTA nominations have been announced, with Conclave securing the most nods. The Ralph Fiennes-led drama was nominated in 12 categories, including Best Director, Best Film, and Leading Actor. Closely following in number of nominations was Emilia Perez, which secured 11 in total.
Dune 2 got some recognition with Denis Villeneuve nominated for Best Director, alongside Anora's Sean Baker, The Brtualist's Brady Corbet, Conclave's Edward Berger, Emilia Perez's Jacques Audiard, and The Substances' Coralie Fargeat.
However, it couldn't secure a Best Film nomination and was snubbed alongside horror favorite The Substance in that category. Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, and Emilia Perez were all nominated. Another omission was Denzel Washington for his buzz-worthy performance in Gladiator 2.
Check out the full list of nominations below.
Best Film
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British Film
- Bird
- Blitz
- Conclave
- Gladiator 2
- Hard Truths
- Kneecap
- Lee
- Love Lies Bleeding
- The Outrun
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Leading Actor
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Leading Actress
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Supporting Actress
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Director
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Edward Berger, Conclave
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Children's and Family Film
- Flow
- Kensuke’s Kingdom
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Film not in English Language
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Original Screenplay
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Kneecap
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
- Hoard, Luna Carmoon
- Kneecap, Rich Peppiatt
- Monkey Man, Dev Patel
- Santosh, Sandhya Suri , James Bowsher , Balthazar de Ganay
- Sister Midnight, Karan Kandhari
Rising Star Award
- Marisa Abela
- Jharrel Jerome
- David Jonsson
- Mikey Madison
- Nabhaan Rizwan
The EE BAFTA Film Awards air on February 16, 2025. Check out our guide to upcoming movies for what might be nominated next year.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.