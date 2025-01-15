Denis Villeneuve lands BAFTA nomination as Dune 2 and horror movie The Substance get snubbed for best film

The 2025 BAFTA nominations have been announced, with Conclave securing the most nods. The Ralph Fiennes-led drama was nominated in 12 categories, including Best Director, Best Film, and Leading Actor. Closely following in number of nominations was Emilia Perez, which secured 11 in total.

Dune 2 got some recognition with Denis Villeneuve nominated for Best Director, alongside Anora's Sean Baker, The Brtualist's Brady Corbet, Conclave's Edward Berger, Emilia Perez's Jacques Audiard, and The Substances' Coralie Fargeat.

However, it couldn't secure a Best Film nomination and was snubbed alongside horror favorite The Substance in that category. Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, and Emilia Perez were all nominated. Another omission was Denzel Washington for his buzz-worthy performance in Gladiator 2.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator 2

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Edward Berger, Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Children's and Family Film

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Film not in English Language

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Hoard, Luna Carmoon

Kneecap, Rich Peppiatt

Monkey Man, Dev Patel

Santosh, Sandhya Suri , James Bowsher , Balthazar de Ganay

Sister Midnight, Karan Kandhari

Rising Star Award

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

The EE BAFTA Film Awards air on February 16, 2025. Check out our guide to upcoming movies for what might be nominated next year.