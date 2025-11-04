Batman star Robert Pattinson finally confirms Dune 3 casting and reflects on filming the sequel in the desert: "It was so hot… I did not have a single functioning brain cell"

We have suspected for a while now that The Batman star Robert Pattinson will appear in Denis Villeneuve's Dune 3 thanks to his casting being reported earlier in the year. However, the actor has now finally confirmed the news.

After complimenting his Die My Love co-star Jennifer Lawrence on her ability to remember lines, Pattinson said to IndieWire, "When I was doing Dune, it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn't question anything. And it was so relaxing, like my brain actually wasn't operating, I did not have a single functioning brain cell."

Although the Dune team is keeping pretty tight-lipped, we do have a bit of an idea where the sequel will take us, thanks to Herbert's works. Taking place 12 years after the events of Dune: Part 2, Dune: Messiah sees Atreides as a powerful Emperor who has conquered most of the known universe, and in turn has caused the death of 61 billion people. From that, we expect Timothée Chalamet's Sandworm-rider to have racked up many more enemies from when we last saw him.

