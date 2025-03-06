Although the Mickey 17 cast were at first baffled by the unique way Parasite director Bong Joon Ho works, now they want it no other way

News
By
published

Exclusive: The cast of the new sci-fi movie say the unique way Bong Joon Ho works was ultimately rewarding

Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette in Mickey 17
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Six years after the release of his Oscar-winning masterpiece Parasite, director Bong Joon Ho is back on our screens with his latest feature Mickey 17, which tells the story of an 'expendable' (played by Robert Pattinson) whose body is reprinted every time he dies whilst taking on dangerous missions for the space colony he calls home.

For this new sci-fi movie, director Bong has assembled quite the impressive ensemble cast who join lead actor Pattinson. Mickey 17 also stars Naomi Ackie as top agent Nasha, Steven Yeun as Mickey's childhood friend Timo, and Toni Collette as the mission commander's devious wife Ylfa.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ in an interview ahead of the movie's release, the trio said it was an immediate yes to working with director Bong. However, they were admittedly unprepared for what exactly that meant, revealing that the filmmaker has unique methods.

As Collette reveals, they "shoot the storyboard" meaning "moments rather than the whole scene", with Ackie adding that it changed how they approached shooting: "The way that he structures our work and his work, with shooting frame by frame, was incredible."

Yeun notes that this isn't common either, when Collette asks her co-star if it's how they shoot movies in South Korea. Instead he clarifies that it is a "specific thing" for director Bong.

At first this did baffle the trio, even though director Bong did his best to reassure them that it won't take long to adjust. Ackie recalls: "I remember us being around the table and he told us how it works, and I didn't know that going in. I remember we were just like 'huh' but he said in like five days you'll be totally fine. He was so laid back about it."

Not only was director Bong right about that, with Ackie saying it one day clicked into place, but now the trio would love to work like that more in the future. As Ackie puts it: "I remember us nearly finishing and just being like, 'how am I going to go back to before?'"

Clearly it all paid off, not just for the cast but seemingly for audiences too, with the film already receiving rave reactions. In fact, our very own Mickey 17 review awarded it the full five stars, describing it as "funny, charming, and exhilarating" and Pattinson's best movie to date.

Mickey 17 releases in US and UK theaters on March 7. For more films to watch out for, check out our guide to the best upcoming movies of 2025.

See more Movies News
Emily Murray
Emily Murray
Entertainment Editor

As Entertainment Editor at GamesRadar, I oversee all the online content for Total Film and SFX magazine. Previously I've worked for the BBC, Zavvi, UNILAD, Yahoo, Digital Spy and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Mickey 17
Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho explains the one big change he made from the original novel for the new Robert Pattinson sci-fi movie
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho would love to tackle the book's sequel too, but has a "plethora of new, weird ideas" he wants to make first
Robert Pattinson as Mickey in Mickey 17
Mickey 17 Review: "Bong Joon Ho's best English movie to date and arguably Robert Pattinson's best movie ever"
Mickey 17
First reactions to Parasite director's new delayed sci-fi movie Mickey 17 say it's "worth the wait" and praise Robert Pattinson’s "brilliant performance"
Mickey 17
Robert Pattinson dies over and over again in wild new trailer for long-delayed sci-fi comedy Mickey 17 from Parasite director
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Director Bong Joon Ho says Robert Pattinson was "born" to play one of his Mickey 17 characters, with The Lighthouse convincing him he could take on both parts
Latest in Sci-Fi Movies
Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette in Mickey 17
Although the Mickey 17 cast were at first baffled by the unique way Parasite director Bong Joon Ho works, now they want it no other way
Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
After 26 years, a secret Star Wars reference to George Lucas has been uncovered: "We got a new Phantom Menace Easter Egg before GTA 6"
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Parasite and Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho doesn't want to make a franchise film – unless it's an Alien musical
Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace
"Wise mentor" or "awful Jedi"? Star Wars fans are debating if Qui-Gon Jinn is to blame for Anakin's turn to the dark side
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho would love to tackle the book's sequel too, but has a "plethora of new, weird ideas" he wants to make first
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Director Bong Joon Ho says Robert Pattinson was "born" to play one of his Mickey 17 characters, with The Lighthouse convincing him he could take on both parts
Latest in News
Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette in Mickey 17
Although the Mickey 17 cast were at first baffled by the unique way Parasite director Bong Joon Ho works, now they want it no other way
Hollow Knight
Day 1,251: Hollow Knight's strongest soldier has been fighting the boss version of Silksong star Hornet every day for over 3 years, and watching them master the Metroidvania in real time is truly amazing
Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
The Monopoly movie from Margot Robbie's production company will be written by the Dungeons and Dragons movie directors
The two characters in Split Fiction dressed in fantasy gear each with a dragon on their back
2025's first standout GOTY contenders, Monster Hunter Wilds, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and Split Fiction, are coming to GeForce Now
Lego Jurassic World baby dinosaur dolores
New baby Lego Jurassic World dino has not a single thought behind its eyes
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
No one is safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' monstrous menus: BioWare lead says he forgot "how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were"
More about sci fi movies
Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan in The Electric State

The Russo brothers reveal why they wanted to direct The Electric State and talk the "very intentional" exploration of timely technology fears in the Netflix sci-fi movie
Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

After 26 years, a secret Star Wars reference to George Lucas has been uncovered: "We got a new Phantom Menace Easter Egg before GTA 6"
Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds

Changing your pants in Monster Hunter Wilds also changes your most important weapon: the little knife you use to carve beasts, with at least 25 different skins available
See more latest
Most Popular
Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds
Changing your pants in Monster Hunter Wilds also changes your most important weapon: the little knife you use to carve beasts, with at least 25 different skins available
Alienware AW2725DM monitor sitting on desk next to Aurora R16, RGB keyboard, headset, and plants
Two super affordable Alienware gaming monitors just launched, including a 180Hz QHD panel for under $300
Lego Jurassic World baby dinosaur dolores
New baby Lego Jurassic World dino has not a single thought behind its eyes
Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in Dungeons &amp; Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
The Monopoly movie from Margot Robbie's production company will be written by the Dungeons and Dragons movie directors
The two characters in Split Fiction dressed in fantasy gear each with a dragon on their back
2025's first standout GOTY contenders, Monster Hunter Wilds, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and Split Fiction, are coming to GeForce Now
Hollow Knight
Day 1,251: Hollow Knight's strongest soldier has been fighting the boss version of Silksong star Hornet every day for over 3 years, and watching them master the Metroidvania in real time is truly amazing
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
No one is safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' monstrous menus: BioWare lead says he forgot "how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were"
Until Dawn Remake developer “effectively closed” following an unannounced wave of layoffs hitting the company
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time screenshot showing Link, a young boy with elf-like ears and blond hair, with a surprised expression on his face
"I can't go through [with] this": The weirdest Zelda ad didn't get Nintendo's approval, but it probably happened anyway because the marketing execs were already on-site
Powerpuff Girls
The trailer for the lost Powerpuff Girls live-action series has been recovered after two years – and it's a camp fever dream that feels like something you should only discover at 2am on Adult Swim