All of the Best Picture winners of the last 10 years combined still have a lower budget than the Russo brothers’ new Netflix movie

The Electric State is one of the most expensive movies ever made

Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
(Image credit: Netflix)

We're not kidding when we say The Electric State is one of the most expensive movies ever made - and one cinema buff just put the price into perspective.

One Twitter user noted that all of the Best Picture winners of the last 10 years combined still have a lower budget than The Electric State. The Russo brothers' new Netflix movie boasts a budget of $320 million, with all 10 movies making up just 69% of that budget (and we did double-check the math).

Anora, which swept the 2025 Oscars, was made for just $6 million. Oppenheimer, 2024's Best Picture winner, was surprisingly made for only $100 million - and that's even with the practical FX and mock nuclear explosions. Everything Everywhere All At Once, 2023's winner, had a budget of just $25 million, with Moonlight, the drama that famously won against La La Land in 2017, being made for an impressively low budget of $1.5 million. The rest of the winners include CODA, Nomadland, Parasite, Greenbook, The Shape of Water, and Spotlight.

The sci-fi adventure, which is an adaptation of the 2018 graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stalenhag, stars Millie Bobby Brown as an orphaned teenager named Michelle who traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot, and an eccentric drifter, in search of her younger brother. Ke Huy Quan plays Dr. Amherst, a key figure in helping Michelle locate her brother, with Chris Pratt as Keats, a war veteran-turned-long-haul-trucker.

Unfortunately, the film currently holds a 20% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes - though, when the film is released to the public, the Popcorn Meter aka the audience score might very well be higher. One reviewer from IGN called the pic a "synthetic crowdpleaser that would look a little less odious were it not flattening the spooky grandeur of its source material, the striking illustrated novel of the same name."

The Electric State is set to hit Netflix on March 14. For more, check out our The Electric State review for our verdict on the new pic.

