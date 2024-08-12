When is Alien: Romulus on streaming? A look ahead to a potential Disney Plus release date

When will Alien: Romulus be available to watch on streaming? Considering Fede Alvarez's new movie has yet to arrive in theaters, this may seem like a premature question, but it's never too early to start planning a rewatch.

First off, let's get the most important detail cleared up: when the movie hits streaming, it'll go to Disney Plus, as distributor 20th Century Studios is part of the House of Mouse. Disney Plus is also where you can catch up on the other Alien (and Predator) movies.

As for when we can expect Alien: Romulus to drop on Disney Plus, an exact date is still up in the air – but we can do a pretty good job of estimating when the movie might be released on streaming.

Other Disney blockbusters, like Marvel movies Guardian of the Galaxy 3 and The Marvels, arrived on Disney Plus 89 days after they hit the big screen. Pixar's Elemental also took 89 days to start streaming on Disney Plus after its theatrical release, so it seems safe to assume Alien: Romulus will follow suit.

That means Alien: Romulus should start streaming on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Of course, this is liable to change if the movie has a longer theatrical run, but, for now, we think a November streaming release seems highly likely.

Alien: Romulus hits the big screen on August 16.