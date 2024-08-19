Alien: Romulus director has the perfect pitch for an Alien vs. Predator movie

Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez is keen to make an Alien vs. Predator movie, but it's not something he's willing to tackle alone...

In a new interview with Deadline, the filmmaker, whose previous works include Evil Dead and Don't Breathe, suggested he collaborate with Prey director Dan Trachtenberg on another sci-fi spin-off – and that they take inspiration from Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez.

"Maybe it's something I have to co-direct with my buddy Dan," Alvarez told the publication. "Maybe we should do like Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez did with Dusk till Dawn. I'll direct a half, and he'll direct another half." While vampire flick From Dusk till Dawn (1996) is credited to Rodriguez, with Tarantino having written the script, it's long been theorized that the pair divvied up directing duties behind the scenes.

"It depends on how well this (Romulus) does, if people want to see that," he concluded.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Starring Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, and Cailee Spaeny, Alien: Romulus follows a group of 20-something space colonizers, as they come face to face with the terrifying titular creatures onboard a derelict space station. So far, the movie seems to be going down well with both critics and fans, currently boasting an 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes and having earned a respectable $108 million during its opening weekend.

While Predator prequel Prey was never released in theaters, Trachtenberg's take was similarly well-loved, and is currently rated 94% fresh by the aforementioned review aggregator.

It's safe to say that both Alien vs. Predator and Alien vs. Predator: Requiem are the most maligned entries in the Alien franchise, so it'd certainly be interesting to see how Alvarez and Trachtenberg would attempt to turn that around... Would you like to see Hollywood take another shot at an Alien vs. Predator movie?

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alien: Romulus in cinemas now. Prey is streaming on Hulu in the US, and Disney Plus in the UK. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Alien movies in order, or our breakdown of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.