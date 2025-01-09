15 years after it was announced, the Shadow of the Colossus film adaptation might still be made according to director – and they have a script

While news on the Shadow of the Colossus adaptation has been pretty thin on the ground for years, a new update from the director sounds pretty positive. It director Andy Muschietti said that the movie isn't an "abandoned project" in a recent interview, despite being in the making for 15 years.

"I'm not a big gamer, but Shadow of the Colossus seems like a masterpiece to me and I've played it several times," he told Radio TU (per ReConectados ). "The film has been in development for 10 years and now the possibility of making it opens up."

"I love that film, there is a script that I like a lot, but there are factors that have nothing to do with your hobby and desire to make it, but with how popular an intellectual property like this is," Muschietti went on to add.

"Shadow of the Colossus is a cult game, but to make a good film there is a studio that puts the numbers and says how much it is worth to give the director 200, 150, or 100 million dollars. There are different versions of the film and obviously I want them to give me 200 million, but this is another factor to take into account."

Muschietti has been attached to the project for just over a decade, signing on in 2014. However, the first news of an adaptation came from Sony in 2009 with news that Fumito Ueda would be involved. The first director attached was Fantastic 4's Josh Trank in 2012 before Hanna writer Seth Lochhead joined to write a script in 2013.

The action adventure game follows a young man called Wander as he hunts down and kills sixteen colossus monsters. Set in a desolate landscape, he hopes his journey will allow him to resurrect a girl named Mono who was sacrificed.

