The next season of The Witcher has announced its release date, along with a brand new look at the return of Geralt of Rivia. We can't put our finger on it, but we think he's done something different with his hair.

No wait, we've got it. Newcomer to the show, Liam Hemsworth, is shown to be finally getting in on the action and donning the silver wig left behind by Henry Cavill as Geralt. Here, he appears to be holding his own and looking okay doing it, taking on a demonic force in this brand new snippet. The preview also confirms that the fourth season will be hitting Netflix on October 30.

The Witcher: Season 4 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The official synopsis for the upcoming instalment reads, "After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good."

While Hemsworth might be a new face on The Continent, he'll thankfully get support from the likes of Freya Allen, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey, reprising their roles as Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier, respectively. One addition to the show that's going to bring some extra star power is Laurence Fishburne, who will be stepping into the shoes of fan-favorite character, Regis, who joins Geralt's fight.

From what's on show so far, it's clear that Hemsworth is putting in the work to tackle the legacy of The White Wolf and seems to be holding his own. While we wait for The Witcher's return on October 30, check out our list of every other show to look forward to still coming your way in 2025.