Warner Bros. founder's grandson says the studio's Netflix sale "does not sit well with me": "The idea of only making 'content' is such a low bar for the medium of film and TV"

Gregory Orr, the grandson of Warner Bros. founder Jack Warner, expresses concerns over the studio's Netflix sale

The grandson of Warner Bros.' founder Jack Warner has expressed concerns over the studio's sale to Netflix, and what it means for the future of its film distribution.

"The potential sale of WBD does not sit well with me," Gregory Orr told The Hollywood Reporter last week, before the sale was confirmed on Friday (December 5). "The industry stands at a crossroads and Netflix does too. It would be buying the deep assets of WB, which includes a successful creative management team and an unmatched theatrical distribution arm."

