Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan pays heartfelt tribute to "dear friend" David Lynch, while Nicolas Cage, Steven Spielberg, and more remember "brave, brilliant" filmmaker

Filmmaker David Lynch died yesterday (January 16) at the age of 78, and Hollywood has paid heartfelt tribute to the visionary director behind works like Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead, and Blue Velvet.

"Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big budget movie," Kyle MacLachlan, who played Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks but first worked with Lynch on his 1984 adaptation of Dune, wrote on Instagram.

"He clearly saw something in me that even I didn’t recognize. I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision. What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him. He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to."

MacLachlan, who also worked with the director on Blue Velvet, went on to describe him as "the most authentically alive person I’d ever met" and "in tune with the universe and his own imagination on a level that seemed to be the best version of human."

He continued, "He was not interested in answers because he understood that questions are the drive that make us who we are. They are our breath," he continued. "While the world has lost a remarkable artist, I’ve lost a dear friend who imagined a future for me and allowed me to travel in worlds I could never have conceived on my own.

"I can see him now, standing up to greet me in his backyard, with a warm smile and big hug and that Great Plains honk of a voice. We’d talk coffee, the joy of the unexpected, the beauty of the world, and laugh. His love for me and mine for him came out of the cosmic fate of two people who saw the best things about themselves in each other. I will miss him more than the limits of my language can tell and my heart can bear. My world is that much fuller because I knew him and that much emptier now that he’s gone."

Nicolas Cage, who starred alongside Laura Dern in 1990's Wild at Heart, told Deadline that Lynch "was a singular genius in cinema, one of the greatest artists of this or any time. He was brave, brilliant, and a maverick with a joyful sense of humor. I never had more fun on a film set than working with David Lynch. He will always be solid gold."

Mulholland Drive star Naomi Watts, who also had roles in Twin Peaks: The Return and Inland Empire, also took to Instagram to share her memories of Lynch. "My heart is broken. My Buddy Dave… The world will not be the same without him," she wrote. "His creative mentorship was truly powerful. He put me on the map. The world I’d been trying to break into for ten plus years, flunking auditions left and right.

"Finally, I sat in front of a curious man, beaming with light, speaking words from another era, making me laugh and feel at ease. How did he even 'see me' when I was so well hidden, and I’d even lost sight of myself?! It wasn’t just his art that impacted me – his wisdom, humor, and love gave me a special sense of belief in myself I’d never accessed before."

Steven Spielberg, who collaborated with Lynch on The Fabelmans, said in a statement (via Variety ), "I loved David’s films. Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, and Elephant Man defined him as a singular, visionary dreamer who directed films that felt handmade."

The pair worked together when Lynch played 20th-century director John Ford in Spielberg's 2022 semi-autobiographical movie. "Here was one of my heroes – David Lynch playing one of my heroes," he continued. "It was surreal and seemed like a scene out of one of David’s own movies. The world is going to miss such an original and unique voice. His films have already stood the test of time and they always will.”