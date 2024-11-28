Mufasa director Barry Jenkins ends Lion King debate on whether its animation or live action

Mufasa director Barry Jenkins has addressed a long-standing debate surrounding 2019's remake of The Lion King, which now affects the upcoming prequel too. Should they be classified as animated movies or live action?

In an exclusive interview with GamesRadar+ and Total Film, Jenkins gives a very definitive answer about Mufasa. "Absolutely, yeah, it's an animated film," he asserts.

"I am communicating constantly with these animators who are trying to manipulate these somewhat photorealistic sort of models in a way that is expressive. And so because of that, I don't think of it as live action. I do think of it as animation… It's just a very different tool."

Back in 2019, the remake of The Lion King was marketed as a live action movie, sparking some controversy over the accuracy of that classification. After all, and even with its photorealistic style, the film was almost completely made with a computer.

The prequel was made using the same techniques, but it seems like this time Jenkins and his team are acknowledging it is, indeed, an animated movie.

Arriving in theaters just before Christmas, Mufasa centers on the life and legacy of Simba's dad, exploring his early life as an orphaned cub and his formative years that led him to become king.

The film brings back part of the cast from the 2019 film, including Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, Seth Rogen as Pumba, Billy Eichner as Timon, and John Kani as Rafiki, while Rebel Ridge star Aaron Pierre joins the group as Mufasa.

Other newcomers include Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki, Preston Nymon as Zazu, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Thandiwe Newton as Taka's mother, Lennie James as Taka's father, Ankia Noni Rose as Mufasa's father, and Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of Nala and Simba.

Mufasa: The Lion King arrives on December 20, 2024. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Disney movies.