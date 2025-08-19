Marvel fans are discussing an overlooked MCU show that's coming soon, and it just highlights the bloat: "Lol I keep forgetting about it"

Marvel are discussing Wonder Man, one of the most overlooked releases of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.

The series is headed to Disney Plus, and it will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams – an actor with superpowers who auditions to play a superhero in a TV show (talk about meta). It's the only remaining live-action Marvel project of the year.

"Lol I keep forgetting about it. I love the actor they got. However, given their track recor,d I'm totally fine sitting on the sidelines," says one fan.

"It's one of those cases where, without a trailer, I don't know what to expect, but absolutely nothing," says someone else.

"Wonder Man as a character is a nothing to me. I have zero interest in him, but that itself means nothing, because a good writer and showrunner could make this an awesome show- we'll have to wait and see," says another fan. "Peacemaker was nothing, [the Guardians of the Galaxy] were nothing to anyone, Cassian Andor was nothing special during Rogue One, but Andor was an incredible show. Make a good show, and the character doesn't matter. I don't know who is in charge, which is what really matters, way more than the name or the star."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton and Hawkeye consulting producer Andrew Guest created the show, with Guest showrunning.

"It's kind of hard to be excited for something that hasn't even had a genuine trailer. It's also going to happen with another directionless/subpar phase of Marvel," is another person's verdict.

"Going into it with no expectations like I did for Ironheart. Hope to be pleasantly surprised. Does seem to be mostly distanced from the rest of the MCU happenings, which has mostly worked well for the Disney Plus shows," says another person.

Not everyone is ambivalent, though: "I'm hyped for it. I loved Wonder Man in the comics and they got an amazing actor to play him."

Wonder Man arrives on Disney Plus this December, though a firm release date hasn't been confirmed just yet. In the meantime, check out our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order to get caught up in time.